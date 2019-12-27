The Grizzlies are 8-12 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis averages 45 rebounds per game and is 4-12 when opponents win the rebound battle.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Nuggets won 131-114 in the last matchup on Nov. 17. Jamal Murray led Denver with 39 points, and Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray leads the Nuggets averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers and scoring 17.5 points per game while shooting 32.5 percent from beyond the arc. Jokic has averaged 10 rebounds and added 21.5 points per game over the last 10 games for Denver.

Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies scoring 17.9 points and collecting 3.2 rebounds. Jonas Valanciunas is shooting 54.0 percent and has averaged 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 109.2 points, 43.4 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 8.3 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.9 points on 45.4 percent shooting.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 115.8 points, 45.5 rebounds, 28.3 assists, eight steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points on 46.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: None listed.

Grizzlies: None listed.

