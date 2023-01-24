Jokic returns with triple-double, Nuggets top Pelicans 99-98

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW ORLEANS — Nikola Jokic capped a 25-point, 11-rebound, 10-assist performance in his return from hamstring tightness with a go-ahead floater in the paint with 16.9 seconds left, and the Denver Nuggets escaped with a 99-98 victory over the undermanned Pelicans on Tuesday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Jamal Murray scored 25 points for the Nuggets, who led for nearly the entire game and by as many as 19 points before New Orleans stormed back in the fourth quarter to take its only lead of the second half at 98-97 with 36.9 seconds left.

After Jokic put Denver back in front, the Pelicans had three shots to win it in the final seconds before losing their fifth straight.

McCollum’s missed turnaround was rebounded by Pelicans forward Herb Jones, whose putback was blocked out of bounds by Bruce Brown.

After a timeout, the Pelicans got the ball to McCollum for a corner 3-point attempt that clanged off the rim, leaving him 0 for 8 from deep on an otherwise productive, 20-point night.

Advertisement

Down by as many as 18 during the third quarter, the Pelicans surged back with the help of 6-foot point guard Jose Alvarado, who scored 14 of his 17 points in the last 13 minutes with an array of crowd-pleasing driving floaters and layups.

Alvardo’s exploits cause Denver coach Mike Malone to disgusted call timeout three times in the final period. Fortunately for Denver, Jokic showed no signs of rust or discomfort after left hamstring tightness had sidelined him for two games. He wound up playing 36 minutes, hitting 11 of 14 shots, including two from deep.

Jokic scored 11 points in the first quarter and subbed out with his team up 26-24. When he returned, Denver’s lead had grown to 15, thanks to a 13-0 run during which Murray hit a 3, a turnaround fade and a driving layup.

Murray wound up scoring 16 points in the second quarter, including an alley-oop jam of Caldwell-Pope’s fast-break lob after his steal of McCollum’s cross-court pass.

Advertisement

Be halftime, Murray had 19 points and Denver led 63-47.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Brown and Aaron Gordon each scored 11 points. ... Malone was coaching for the first time since testing positive for COVID-19, which caused him to miss Denver’s previous four games. Malone said he spent most of his absence from the team secluded in his basement. “It was just me a couch, a TV, and, you know, it was like spartan-type living,” Malone said. ... Michael Porter Jr. remained away from the club while tending to the affairs of his brother, Coban, a 21-year-old Denver University basketball player who’s been charged with vehicular manslaughter in connection with a recent two-vehicle crash that killed a 42-year-old woman. “When that happens, it’s a very sobering experience for everybody,” Malone said. “I told him to take as much time as he needs to be with his family.” ... Bones Hyland also was out with a finger sprain on his left hand.

Advertisement

Pelicans: Jonas Valanciunas scored 10 points and Willy Hernangomez added 12 points. ... Rookie shooting guard Dyson Daniels hurt his right ankle when he landed awkwardly on Denver forward Zeke Nnaji’s foot after attempting a floater in the paint. He needed help getting off the court and did not return. ... Brandon Ingram (left large toe) missed his 29th straight game, Zion Williamson (right hamstring) missed his 11th straight and Naji Marshall (right large toe) missed his third straight.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: At Milwaukee on Wednesday night.

Pelicans: Host Minnesota on Wednesday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article