Jordan, who made the $100 million pledge to the Black community back in June, said the money will support social justice, economic justice and education and awareness.
“I’m all in with Jordan Brand, the Jordan Family and our partners, who share a commitment to address the historical inequality that continues to plague Black Communities in the U.S.,” Jordan said in a statement Wednesday.
