Jordan, Johnson and Pippen wore the sneakers during the Tournament of Americas, which the U.S. team won to qualify for the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. The Americans won gold there in the first Olympics to feature NBA players.
The sneakers were given to a team staff member in the locker room after the tournament championship game in Portland, Oregon.
More information and items available in the auction can be found on Lelands’ website.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.