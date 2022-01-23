Jazz: Donovan Mitchell sat out his third straight game with a concussion but coach Quin Snyder is keeping the guard in the mix by checking in regularly and providing the game plans. “Concussions are so variable. I feel for him in that sense,” Snyder said. ... Former Warriors F Eric Paschall received a “Welcome Back to the Bay” and nice ovation when he checked in at the 6:53 mark of the first. He had six points in 12 minutes. ... The Jazz lost their third straight on Golden State’s home floor.