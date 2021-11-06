Warriors: Kerr said he’ll continue experimenting with how he spreads out Curry’s minutes. Curry typically has started the second quarter on the bench, but Wednesday against Charlotte, he got a brief rest in the first quarter and started the second on the floor surrounded by reserves. “It was a chance for us to see him leading the second unit, which was very interesting,” Kerr said. Kerr’s goal is to cap Curry at 33 or 34 minutes a game to keep him fresh. … Andre Iguodala had 10 assists off the bench Friday, the first time in franchise history a player has come off the bench to dish double-digit assists in fewer than 18 minutes.