Leonard was replaced in Sunday’s lineup by Luke Kennard for the Clippers’ home opener at Staples Center. Coach Tyronn Lue didn’t directly answer when asked about Leonard’s prognosis. “Hopefully, he’s fine,” the first-year coach said.
Leonard had 21 points, five rebounds and seven assists on Friday.
