Ivica Zubac scored down low and got poked in the eye by Cody Zeller in the second quarter. The Clippers received a delay of game warning when Zubac was slow to get up, but he stayed in the game. About a minute later, Zeller got hit on his chin at the Blazers’ end when he and Zubac tangled going for the ball. Zeller held a towel to his mouth as he left the court. He returned in the fourth. He’s already wearing a plastic mask to protect a broken nose suffered in the preseason.