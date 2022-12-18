Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving leads Nets past Pistons, 121-121

DETROIT — Kevin Durant scored a career-high 26 of his 43 points in the third quarter, helping the Brooklyn Nets overcome a 17-point halftime deficit in a 124-121 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night.
Durant was 8 of 10 from the floor, going 3 of 3 on 3-pointers and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line as he outscored the Pistons 26-25 in the third.
However, his turnover led to a Bogdanovic 3-pointer that cut Brooklyn’s lead to 120-119 with 40 seconds left.
Irving missed a 3-pointer at the other end, but Killian Hayes was called for a foul. Pistons coach Dwane Casey unsuccessfully challenged the call, and Irving hit two free throws before missing the third to make it 122-119 with 29 seconds left.
Bogdanovic missed, but Alec Burks hit a layup before fouling Durant, who made both free throws to keep it a three-point game.
Bogadanovic missed again and Durant grabbed the rebound as time expired.
Durant has scored at least 40 points in his last three games against Detroit — the first player to do that since Rick Barry in 1966-67 — including an arena-record 51 in Brooklyn’s 116-104 win in Detroit on Dec. 21, 2021.
The Pistons led 71-54 at halftime, but Durant’s third-quarter run ended with a 3-pointer with three seconds left to give the Nets a 98-96 lead.
With Durant getting a rest, Irving scored eight points in the first 4:20 of the fourth, helping Brooklyn to a 109-104 advantage.
TIP INS
Nets: Durant passed John Havilcek (26,395) and Paul Pierce (26,397) on the NBA scoring list in the first quarter. He is currently at 26,437 — 61 behind Tim Duncan. ... Durant has scored at least 25 points in his last 12 visits to Detroit, the second-longest streak behind Wilt Chamberlain’s 23.
Pistons: Jalen Duren finished with 11 rebounds, his sixth straight game with at least 11, the longest streak by a teenager since Dwight Howard had seven straight for Orlando in 2005.
UP NEXT
Nets: Host Golden State on Wednesday night.
Pistons: Host Utah on Tuesday night.
