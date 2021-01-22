Nets coach Steve Nash blamed himself for playing Durant, Irving and Harden excessive minutes in an early-season contest. Harden logged a career-best 51 minutes and Irving equaled his NBA high with 48.
“We’ll try and develop a second unit to share — and spread around the minutes — of our big three,” Nash said. “At the same time, guys want to win and don’t want to be on the bench in a close game. It’s a balancing act.”
The Nets, who recently acquired Harden in a blockbuster trade from the Houston Rockets, host Miami on Saturday night.
The 32-year-old Durant tore his right Achilles tendon in June of 2019 and didn’t play last season. A 10-time All-Star, he’s averaging 31.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists this season.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.