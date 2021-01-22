The Nets, who recently acquired Harden in a blockbuster trade from the Houston Rockets, host Miami on Saturday night.
The 32-year-old Durant tore his right Achilles tendon in June of 2019 and didn’t play last season. A 10-time All-Star, he’s averaging 31.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6 assists this season.
