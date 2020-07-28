The Kings have gone 20-20 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is at the bottom of the Western Conference recording 42.5 rebounds per game led by Richaun Holmes averaging 8.3.

The Kings won the last meeting between these two squads 122-102 on Feb. 8. Buddy Hield scored 31 points to help lead Sacramento to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan is shooting 52.6% and averaging 22.2 points. Dejounte Murray is averaging 12.6 points and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Cory Joseph is second on the Kings averaging 3.4 assists while scoring 6.3 points per game. Hield is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers and 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 5-5, averaging 113 points, 41.1 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points on 47.9% shooting.

Kings: 7-3, averaging 114.8 points, 43.4 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points on 46.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Spurs: Trey Lyles: out for season (appendicitis).

Kings: Harrison Barnes: day to day (covid), De’Aaron Fox: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.