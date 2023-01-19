Kings beat Lakers 116-111 for 5th straight victory

LOS ANGELES — De’Aaron Fox scored 32 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Lakers 116-111 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight victory.
Kings center Domantas Sabonis missed the game due to illness. Coach Mike Brown said before the game it was a stomach issue that had been going around the team.
Richaun Harris started in place of Sabonis and had a season-high 16 points and 11 rebounds.
The game was tied at 108 with 1:10 remaining before the Kings scored four straight points to get some breathing room. Barnes made a layup while being fouled by Westbrook and then hit the free throw with 50 seconds remaining.
Kendrick Nunn’s 3-pointer got the Lakers to 112-111 with seven seconds left, but Holmes made a pair of free throws to push it back up to three.
Keegan Murray’s dunk gave the Kings a 88-74 lead with 2:33 remaining in the third quarter before the Lakers rallied. Los Angeles made a 25-10 run over the next six minutes to take the lead.
The Lakers made four 3-pointers during the run, including two straight by Westbrook.
TIP-INS
Kings: Murray tied a season high with 10 rebounds. ... G Matthew Dellavedova also missed the game due to a stomach issue. ... Fox has at least 20 points in a half eight times this season, including twice in the first half.
Lakers: James had seven of his nine assists in the fourth quarter. ... Westbrook was called for a technical early in the second quarter after being called for traveling. ... Los Angeles had a 14-point lead in the first half.
UP NEXT
Kings: Host Oklahoma City on Friday night.
Lakers: Host Memphis on Friday night.
