Chicago went 22-43 overall with an 8-23 record on the road a season ago. The Bulls averaged 106.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 109.9 last season.
The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Kings: Tyrese Haliburton: day to day (left wrist), DaQuan Jeffries: out (left ankle).
Bulls: Ryan Arcidiacono: out (health and safety protocols), Tomas Satoransky: out (health and safety protocols), Lauri Markkanen: out (health and safety protocols), Chandler Hutchison: out (self isolating).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.