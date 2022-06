Placeholder while article actions load

A first-team All-American as a sophomore, Murray was the Big Ten’s leading scorer at 23.5 points a game and averaged 8.7 rebounds while playing alongside twin brother Kris.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings selected Iowa forward Keegan Murray with the fourth overall pick in the NBA draft.

Murray’s value vaulted after a stellar sophomore season at Iowa. He improved his scoring more than 16 points from his freshman year and made 66 3-pointers — 50 more than he had the previous season with the Hawkeyes.