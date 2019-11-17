Harrison Barnes added 13 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic had 12 points and 10 assists for the Kings.

Jaylen Brown scored 18 points and Kemba Walker had 15 for Boston. Jayson Tatum and Daniel Theis each added 14. The Celtics lost for the first time since their Oct. 23 opener at Philadelphia.

AD

76ERS 114, CAVALIERS 95

CLEVELAND — Tobias Harris scored 27 points, Joel Embiid had 14 and Philadelphia routed Cleveland.

Cleveland nearly pulled off an upset in Philadelphia on Tuesday NIGHT before falling 98-97, but the 76ers ended quickly ended any hope of a repeat. Philadelphia went ahead midway through the first quarter and steadily built the lead, shooting 67% in the half. The lead reached 75-44 early in the third quarter.

Collin Sexton had 17 points for Cleveland.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD