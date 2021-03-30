The Kings are 10-11 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 10 offensive rebounds per game led by Richaun Holmes averaging 2.6.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patty Mills leads the Spurs averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 12.8 points per game while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Jakob Poeltl is averaging 9.6 rebounds and 11.7 points per game over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Holmes leads the Kings with 9.0 rebounds and averages 14.4 points. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 30.5 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 53.1% over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 4-6, averaging 106.1 points, 41.4 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113 points on 47.6% shooting.

Kings: 7-3, averaging 115.7 points, 41.7 rebounds, 25 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points on 48.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Spurs: Gorgui Dieng: out (coach’s decision), Lonnie Walker IV: out (wrist), Keita Bates-Diop: out (hamstring).

Kings: Jahmi’us Ramsey: out (hamstring), Marvin Bagley III: out (hand), Hassan Whiteside: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.