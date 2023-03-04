Thompson scores 27 points, Warriors beat Pelicans 108-99

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN FRANCISCO — Klay Thompson scored 27 points and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer, helping the Golden State Warriors wrap up a perfect homestand with a 108-99 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Warriors went 5-0 on the homestand despite missing injured star Stephen Curry to strengthen their playoff positioning in the ultra-tight Western Conference.

Jonathan Kuminga added 19 points off the bench to help the Warriors overcome a 17-point deficit in the first half. Golden State rallied from double-digit deficits to win the last four games — the first time they have done that since at least the 1997-98 season.

CJ McCollum scored 25 points and Brandon Ingram added 17 for New Orleans. The Pelicans have lost five of six games.

New Orleans led by four points in the fourth quarter before Anthony Lamb and Thompson hit back-to-back 3-pointers with Thompson’s giving Golden State a 95-93 lead with less than four minutes to play.

Donte DiVincenzo hit another 3 for his first basket of the game to make it 98-94 and Golden State held on from there.

The Warriors once again found themselves in an early hole, falling behind 17-6 in the opening minutes and then by 17 points late in the first quarter.

This marked the fourth straight game they trailed by double-digits in the first half and just like the previous three games they flipped the script.

Golden State rallied back to take a 50-49 lead on a basket by Kuminga late in the half and trailed 57-54 at the break.

Pelicans: C Jonas Valanciunas (left calf) was sidelined for a second straight game. ... Swingman Josh Richardson (personal reasons) sat out the game.

Warriors: F Andrew Wiggins sat out a seventh consecutive game while dealing with a family matter and coach Steve Kerr didn’t know if he would return during the upcoming road trip. ... F Andre Iguodala (hip) has been taking part of scrimmages but there is no timeline for his return. ... Golden State improved to 14-12 this season without Curry.

Pelicans: Visit Sacramento on Monday night to finish three-game trip.

Warriors: Visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday to start a three-game trip.

