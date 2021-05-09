Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 29 points. Paul George added 18 and Nicolas Batum had 13 as the playoff-bound team’s two-game winning streak ended in its home finale of the regular season.
The Knicks led by 10 early in the fourth, when they made three 3-pointers, and the Clippers dissolved in miscues and misses.
HEAT 130, CELTICS 124
BOSTON — Jimmy Butler had 26 points and 11 assists to help Miami hold off Boston as the teams fight for position in the tight Eastern Conference playoff race.
Duncan Robinson added 22 points and Bam Adebayo had 20 for Miami, which increased its lead over Boston to two games for sixth place in the standings. The Heat (37-31) have the same record as fifth-place Atlanta, but the Hawks own the head-to-head tiebreaker.
It is the first of two straight games between Miami and Boston. They will meet for the final time during the regular season Tuesday night.
Evan Fournier scored 30 points for Boston.