Brooklyn finished 35-37 overall and 6-10 in Atlantic Division action in the 2019-20 season. The Nets averaged 6.4 steals, 4.5 blocks and 15.3 turnovers per game last season.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
INJURIES: Knicks: Taj Gibson: day to day (not with team), Obi Toppin: out (calf), Reggie Bullock: day to day (hip), Alec Burks: out (ankle), Frank Ntilikina: out (right knee).
Nets: Nicolas Claxton: out (right knee), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), Kyrie Irving: out (personal), Tyler Johnson: out (health and safety protocols).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.