Aller spent seven seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the last three as senior director of basketball operations. Perrin had been with the Utah Jazz for 19 seasons, including the final 12 as vice president of player personnel.
Zanin is a former assistant general manager of the Brooklyn Nets who had most recently worked as Oklahoma City’s pro scout for three years.
The Knicks also announced a one-year extension for general manager Scott Perry through the 2020-21 season. Terms of the deals were not disclosed.
Rose, a longtime player agent, was hired as team president on March 2. He said the new hires “have influenced some of the most successful players and organizations in the league.”
