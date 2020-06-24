Rose worked closely with Wesley as a longtime player agent before he was hired by the Knicks in March, just before the coronavirus forced the suspension of the NBA season.
It was expected since Rose was hired that Wesley would have a role in the organization, though it was unclear if it would be an official title because Wesley has often worked in the background.
The Knicks also hired Alex Kline and TJ Zanin as scouts.
