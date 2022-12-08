Knicks' Toppin out 2-plus weeks with fracture in right leg

NEW YORK — New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin will miss at least two weeks because of a fracture in his right leg.
The Knicks said Toppin would be evaluated again in two to three weeks.
Toppin was the 2019-20 national college player of the year at Dayton and slam dunk champion at last season’s All-Star weekend. He’s averaging 7.7 points in 25 games off the bench.
Coach Tom Thibodeau said Wednesday that starting small forward RJ Barrett could get more time at the power forward spot if Toppin was sidelined.
