Former Knicks President Steve Mills insisted at the start of last season that the Knicks got the players they wanted with that group. But successor Leon Rose cut most of them as he prepares to reshape one of the league’s worst rosters.
The moves have them well-positioned for free agency. Portis’ option would have paid him $15.8 million in 2020-21. Gibson was due $9.5 million and Ellington and Payton were each set to earn $8 million.
The Knicks also waived forward Kenny Wooten and declined their option on guard Theo Pinson.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.