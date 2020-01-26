Mr. Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, and three other daughters were not aboard the aircraft, which on Sunday was reportedly on the way to a youth basketball tournament in which Gianna, known as “Gigi,” would be playing.

The incident sent shock waves throughout the sports and pop culture world, and several NBA teams took 24- and 8-second violations during Sunday’s games to commemorate Mr. Bryant’s jersey numbers with the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Words can’t describe the pain I’m feeling,” former NBA superstar Michael Jordan said in a statement Sunday afternoon. “I loved Kobe — he was like a little brother to me. We used to talk often, and I will miss those conversations very much. He was a fierce competitor, one of the greats of the game and a creative force.”

“Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act,” said former President Barack Obama, who along with former First Lady Michelle Obama, Mr. Bryant would refer to as friends in 2018. “To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents.”

In sports and in life, Bryant was an individual whose tirelessness and competitive drive were as notable as his versatility and ambition.

Known late in his career by the nickname “The Black Mamba,” Mr. Bryant was one of the smoothest and most dangerous shooters in a league previously dominated by Jordan, Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Larry Bird. When those players retired or their talents faded, Mr. Bryant took up their mantel. The 6-feet-6 shooting guard was named to the NBA’s All-Star team in 18 of his 20 seasons, all with the Lakers, and twice led the league in scoring. He scored 81 points during a game in 2006, the second-highest total in a single game in league history.

He and Shaquille O’Neal led the Lakers to three consecutive championships, from 2000 to 2002, though perhaps more impressive was Mr. Bryant’s ability to push the Lakers back into the league’s championship ranks after the departures of O’Neal and Coach Phil Jackson, who had guided Jordan’s Chicago Bulls to six championships during the 1990s.

Mr. Bryant, who was one of the first players to skip college basketball and declare himself eligible for the NBA draft in 1996, modeled his game after Jordan and saw himself as the heir apparent — and occasional rival — to the former Bulls superstar.

“I was thinking in my mind: I didn’t care,” Mr. Bryant said in 2017 during a podcast hosted by Geno Auriemma, the 11-time national championship coach of the University of Connecticut women’s basketball team. “I’m going to destroy this guy. I don’t care if I’m 18; I’m coming for blood.”

Indeed Mr. Bryant’s voracious competitiveness could strike some as aloofness, and his reputation as a teammate and sports role model were matters of controversy. He famously clashed with former Lakers teammate O’Neal, orchestrating the fun-loving center’s trade from Los Angeles in 2004 because Mr. Bryant occasionally viewed him as lazy.

Mr. Bryant’s image had already changed a year earlier, when a female employee of a Colorado resort accused Mr. Bryant of sexually assaulting her. Though charges were eventually dropped, a civil settlement was reached, and Mr. Bryant’s image as a clean-cut cultural darling were tarnished.

He would spend the next decade rebuilding his image not just as a detail-oriented perfectionist, but as a person obsessed with greatness and achievement overall. He became a mentor of famous young NBA players and anonymous youngsters interested in the game’s finer points. He coached Gianna’s teams and could occasionally lose himself in extolling her prowess on a basketball court, with instincts and devotion that reminded him of himself.

Gianna will “be standing next to me,” Mr. Bryant said during a 2018 appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “and it’ll be like: ‘And you gotta have a boy. You and V gotta have a boy; have somebody carry on the tradition, the legacy.’ She’s like, ‘I got this.’ ”

There was no doubt Mr. Bryant seemed fascinated with the concept of greatness and mastering basketball’s finer points He attended WNBA games and frequently commented on the highly successful women’s basketball teams at Connecticut and Notre Dame. In one of his final public appearances, Mr. Bryant and Gianna were seen courtside at a Lakers game in December, with Mr. Bryant appearing to intensely break down a play to his daughter.

If his commitment to fulfilling potential sometimes rubbed peers the wrong way, it also could be infectious. After the United States men’s basketball team’s disappointing bronze-medal performance in the 2004 Olympics, Mr. Bryant was added to the team four years later and quickly became a veteran leader. A noted early riser who, even as he passed his 40th birthday, would often rise at 5 a.m. for an intense workout or shooting session, challenged Olympic teammates to join the “Breakfast Club.” Bryant’s group met each morning at 7 for weight training or basketball drills, and alongside fellow team leader and NBA superstar LeBron James, Team USA returned to its past dominance with gold medals in 2008 and 2012.

On Saturday, James passed Mr. Bryant on the NBA’s career scoring list, and Mr. Bryant’s final post to his 15 million Twitter followers was a congratulations to the 35-year-old James, who has spent the last two seasons with the Lakers.

“Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother,” Mr. Bryant’s tweet read, with a hashtag of James’s career points total: 33,655.

Between games and workouts, Mr. Bryant was an insatiable learner on and off the court. Early in his career, he picked the brains of Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon to learn and mimic their signature basketball moves. Though Mr. Bryant had never attended college, he was nonetheless captivated by the pursuit of knowledge and lifelong improvement. He took summer school courses at UCLA after his rookie season in the NBA, and years later he invited entertainers and visionaries — Oprah Winfrey, J.K. Rowling and George R.R. Martin among them — for in-depth discussions about their crafts.

“It can seem a little obtuse, maybe, but he seemed to be interested in all of this,” John Williams, the legendary film score composer and five-time Oscar winner, said of Mr. Bryant in a 2018 interview with The Washington Post.

Though Mr. Bryant accomplished most everything possible on a basketball court, in fact passing Jordan in 2014 for third on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, a traditional retirement never held much appeal. A lifelong film buff who filled idle time by quoting “Star Wars” or “The Big Lebowski” or “Harry Potter,” Mr. Bryant began imagining his next career before stepping away from his first. Though his basketball career had made him a millionaire a few hundred times over, his investments in the sports drink company BodyArmor and other companies that included grooming products and artificial intelligence were positioning Mr. Bryant to again follow Jordan, this time into an exclusive club of billionaires who began their careers as athletes.

Though, unlike Jordan, Mr. Bryant had no intention of spending his decades after basketball earning passive income. It was during a ride aboard “The Mamba Chopper,” or what he called the Sikorsky S76 helicopter he took to Lakers games, that in 2016 he conceived of an alternate world in which his stories and characters would exist. He’d call that world “Granity” and would name his fledgling film studio the same.

“There are infinite possibilities,” he told The Post in September 2018, and it was precisely that concept that drew him in.

During Mr. Bryant’s final season with the Lakers, he wrote a poem called “Dear Basketball,” or what amounted to a farewell to the game that made him a household name. He later adapted the poem into a nearly four-minute animated film, complete with a rousing score by Williams. It was one of five nominees for best animated short before the 2018 Academy Awards, and Mr. Bryant took to the stage following his victory and, in one of the four languages Mr. Bryant claimed fluency in, thanked Vanessa and his three daughters (Capri was born in 2019).

“You are my inspiration,” he said first in Italian and then English before walking away with his Oscar statuette.

Kobe Bean Bryant was born in Philadelphia on Aug. 23, 1978, before spending many of his formative years in Italy. His father, Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, was a professional basketball player who spent most of his playing and coaching career in Europe. He first attracted national attention as a high school player at Lower Merion High in suburban Philadelphia, and Mr. Bryant combined generational talent with looks and a flair — his date to the Lower Merion senior prom was the R&B singer Brandy — perfectly suited for Hollywood.

Though his first name, at least according to Bryant mythology, was inspired by a visit to a high-end steak house, Yahoo Sports reported in 2016 that more than 14,000 boys had been named Kobe during Mr. Bryant’s 20-year NBA career.

As a 17-year-old, he was the No. 13 overall pick of the Charlotte Hornets in the 1996 NBA draft, but he threatened to follow in his father’s footsteps and begin his career in Italy if the Hornets retained his rights. The team traded him to the Lakers, where he’d spend his entire career and become an immediate fan favorite by winning the 1997 slam dunk contest, beginning a sensational career and fulfilling Mr. Bryant’s own ambition for suiting up for an NBA team most famous for glitz, glamour and an era of glory known as “Showtime.”

The journey had begun on his family’s driveway in Philadelphia, where on snowy days Mr. Bryant’s mother, Pam, would ask her son to clear the driveway. He’d do so just enough to shoot hoops, sometimes putting up hundreds of shots per day as he perfected a form that would become internationally famous.