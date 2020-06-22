About 60% of the Bryant footage is of games involving the Lower Merion Aces from the Philadephia suburbs.
Ross’ library includes 130 hours and more than 700 athletes, including LeBron James, Tom Brady, Michael Phelps, Ryan Braun, Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O’Neal. The footage will be sold in one lot, and the auction house estimates the price will be $250,000 to $350,000.
Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and 18-time All-Star, died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. He was 41.
The auction will take place at Profiles in History in Calabasas, outside Los Angeles.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.