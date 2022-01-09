Wizards: Kuzma broke his previous career high of 17 rebounds, which he accomplished on Oct. 30 against Boston. ... Montrezl Harrell cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols but the team decided to keep him in Washington. Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said he expects Harrell to be ready to play on Tuesday. ... Davis Bertans returned after missing the previous game with a left foot sprain. ... Anthony Gill missed his fourth straight game while in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.