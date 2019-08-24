MELBOURNE, Australia — Kyle Kuzma of the Los Angeles Lakers was ruled out of USA Basketball’s exhibition game at Australia on Saturday with left ankle soreness.

Kuzma told team officials Saturday morning that the ankle was sore, and it was decided to hold him out for precautionary reasons. Kuzma had 12 points in the Americans’ 102-86 win over Australia on Thursday, going 4 of 5 from 3-point range.

It’s unclear if Kuzma will be available Monday when the U.S. finishes its pre-World Cup exhibition tour in Sydney against Canada.

Also Saturday, Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics got his first action of the team’s exhibition season and started against the Australians. Smart has been slowed for about two weeks by a strained left calf.

