Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant carry Nets past Hornets, 122-116

NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving scored 33 points, Kevin Durant had 29 and the Brooklyn Nets outlasted the Charlotte Hornets 122-116 on Wednesday night. Seth Curry added 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting to help the Nets won for the fifth time in six games. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Terry Rozier scored 30 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 29 for the Hornets. They have lost three straight and seven of 10.

Brooklyn led by 23 points at the start of the third quarter, but was outscored 32-23 in the period. The Hornets cut it to 109-107 with 6:28 left in the game.

RAPTORS 126, LAKERS 113

TORONTO — Pascal Siam had 25 points and 10 rebounds and Toronto routed a short-handed Los Angeles team playing without LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

James sat out because of a sore left ankle, one night after he played 36 minutes in a 116-102 loss at Cleveland. Davis left after one quarter Tuesday night because of a non-COVID illness.

Some in the sellout crowd of 19,800 booed when the names of the injured players were displayed on the video board before the game.

Fred VanVleet also had 25 points for Toronto. Dennis Schroder led the Lakers with 18.

KNICKS 113, HAWKS 89

NEW YORK — Julius Randle had 34 points and 17 rebounds and New York capitalized on another key Atlanta injury to coast past the Hawks.

Trae Young showed up wearing sneakers in the Knicks’ blue-and-orange colors with “King of Broadway” on them, but he was left largely having to win this one alone after the Hawks lost a third starter when Dejounte Murray sprained his left ankle after 3 1/2 minutes.

Already without starting forwards John Collins and De’Andre Hunter, the Hawks trailed by as many as 28 points in their fifth loss in seven games. Young finished with 19 points and six assists.

MAGIC 116, CLIPPERS 111,OT

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rookie Pablo Banchero scored 10 of his 23 points in overtime and Orlando beat Los Angeles to snap a nine-game losing streak.

Banchero, the top overall pick in the NBA draft, made all six of his free throws in the final seven seconds of overtime, rallying the Magic from a 111-110 deficit.

Terrance Mann came off the bench to lead the Clippers with 19 points.

