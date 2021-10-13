How much more they talk remains to be seen. It’s worth noting the NBA was the first major sports league to pull the plug on its season when the pandemic began raging in March 2020, just hours after Commissioner Adam Silver got word that Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert had tested positive for COVID-19. It was also the only league to devise a single “bubble” to resume games and among the first to let some fans back in the stands. The people in charge aren’t likely to start bending the rules now.