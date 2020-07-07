The broadcast will include specific calls for action, such as calls to the offices of city and state officials, voter registrations and social media posts bringing attention to Taylor’s case.
Irving, who has been outspoken about social justice issues, says as society is calling attention to police brutality and systemic racism, it is “critical to magnify how these unjust behaviors and practices are directly impacting Black women.”
Alicia Garza, co-founder of Black Lives Matter, Democratic U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and journalist Jemele Hill are among the others appearing in the program.
PlayersTv launched in March on Samsung TV Plus as a way for athletes to create their own content. NBA stars Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony, along with baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. are among the group of owners.
