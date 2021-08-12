Leonard declined his $36 million option last week, setting up his ability to sign a maximum contract worth 35% of the team’s salary cap and allowing him to earn upwards of $3 million more for the 2021-22 season.
The five-time All-Star averaged 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and a career-high 5.2 assists last season, while shooting 51% from the field and 88% from the line.
“Kawhi is a transcendent player and a relentless worker who improves himself every day,” said Lawrence Frank, president of basketball operations. “We share many of the same goals, which include a long-term relationship.”
Frank said the Clippers will “do whatever we can” to support Leonard in his injury rehab.
“We look forward to seeing him back where he wants to be, on the court with his teammates,” Frank said.
Leonard was named to his seventh All-Defensive team last season and his third All-NBA first team.
