Former Michigan center Jon Teske had 12 points for Lakeland. Former Arkansas-Little Rock guard Rayjon Tucker led Delaware with 20 points, and former Arkansas guard Isaiah Joe had 15.
Lakeland was seeded sixth in the playoffs after completing regular-season play 9-6. The Magic opened the playoffs Monday with a 139-110 victory over the Erie BayHawks and beat the Santa Cruz Warriors 108-96 on Tuesday in the semifinals.
Delaware was the No. 4 seed at 10-5.
