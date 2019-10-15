He sat out of Monday’s game at Staples Center against the Golden State Warriors, but he hopes to play in the rematch on Wednesday night.
Coach Frank Vogel says the team hasn’t decided whether Davis will play Wednesday.
Kyle Kuzma also has been cleared for noncontact practice activity in his return from a foot injury.
