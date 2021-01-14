New Orleans went 30-42 overall and 18-30 in Western Conference action during the 2019-20 season. The Pelicans gave up 117.1 points per game while committing 21.2 fouls last season.
The teams match up Friday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Lakers: Wesley Matthews: out (achilles), Jared Dudley: out (calf).
Pelicans: Eric Bledsoe: out (eye), Zion Williamson: out (health and safety protocols), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).
