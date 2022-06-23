Lakers get Michigan State's Max Christie with 2nd-round pick

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers selected Michigan State guard Max Christie with the 35th overall pick in the NBA draft on Thursday night.
The 6-foot-6 Christie averaged 9.3 points and 3.5 assists last year with the Spartans. Although he hit just 31.7% of his 3-point attempts, his smooth shot and improving wing defense attracted attention as he elected to head to the NBA after just one collegiate season.
Christie is a Chicago-area native, as are Davis and Lakers swingman Talen Horton-Tucker.
The Lakers have a solid history of finding NBA-caliber talent outside the upper reaches of the past six drafts, and their scouting department identified Christie as a depth addition who could contribute more in the future to a team perpetually in win-now mode with Davis and LeBron James.
While most NBA scouts were undecided whether Christie can contribute to an NBA team immediately, the Lakers need low-cost supporting personnel. Most of their payroll likely will be going to James, Davis and Russell Westbrook, who is expected to exercise his $47 million player option to return.
New Los Angeles coach Darvin Ham said he is eager to coach Westbrook, whose ineffective play last year in his Lakers debut was a primary reason the franchise finished 33-49 and missed the play-in tournament. Injuries also doomed the Lakers, who had James, Davis and Westbrook in their lineup together for only 21 games.
___
