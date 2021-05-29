— KEEP AN EYE ON: Young. Determined to shine in the first playoff series of his career -- especially after he was passed over for a spot in this year’s All-Star Game in his home city -- Young is turning the series into a personal showcase. He hit the game-winning shot in the opener at Madison Square Garden and either scored or assisted on 18 points in a decisive 22-5 run that closed out the first half in Game 3. Young is adjusting to whatever the Knicks throw at him defensively, shooting when there’s an open look or dishing to an open teammate. He is the sixth player in NBA history to get 30 assists in their first three playoff games, joining Stephen Curry, Chris Paul, Kevin Johnson, Magic Johnson and Oscar Robertson.