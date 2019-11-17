Atlanta went 29-53 overall with a 12-29 record on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Hawks averaged 113.3 points per game last season, 51.2 in the paint, 17.1 off of turnovers and 15.2 on fast breaks.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Lakers Injuries: Avery Bradley Jr.: out (right leg), Anthony Davis Jr.: day to day (sore right shoulder), DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee).

Hawks Injuries: Kevin Huerter: out (rotator cuff/shoulder), Vince Carter: day to day (personal reasons).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

