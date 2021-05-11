“It is sort of a soft plan for him to play tomorrow,” Vogel said. “He’s going to do some more rehab work today and we’ll evaluate the response to that work tomorrow.”
Vogel said James came out of Monday’s practice fine and would not term Tuesday’s absence as precautionary.
James originally sprained the ankle on March 20 against the Atlanta Hawks. He returned to play on April 30 against Sacramento and also took part in the May 2 game against Toronto before aggravating the injury and missing five straight.
Los Angeles is 38-30 and the seventh seed in the Western Conference. The Lakers are 1 1/2 games behind Portland for the sixth seed, which would get them out of the play-in tournament. They are 10-14 when James isn’t in the lineup.
