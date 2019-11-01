Kuzma averaged 18.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game last season. He was the 27th overall pick in the 2017 draft. The club recently picked up the fourth-year option on Kuzma’s rookie contract, which runs through next season.

The addition of Davis over the summer put the Lakers in position to have a star trio with Kuzma and James, who is in his second season with LA.

