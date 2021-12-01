“My job and Russ’ is not to feel like we have to do it all, but we have to also do enough to help our guys,” Davis said. “I think tonight we did enough and also guys stepped up. It’s not just going to be on me and Russ. It’s a team thing. But me and Russ as the head of the snake, we’ve got to be able to continue to lead these guys until LeBron comes back.”