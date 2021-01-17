Golden State went 15-50 overall and 2-11 in Pacific Division action in the 2019-20 season. The Warriors shot 43.8% from the field and 33.4% from 3-point range last season.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.
INJURIES: Lakers: Kostas Antetokounmpo: day to day (knee), Jared Dudley: day to day (calf).
Warriors: Marquese Chriss: out for season (leg), Alen Smailagic: out (knee), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).
