Davis made the quick two-game trip that wraps up Saturday at Oklahoma City.

Both leading men — LA’s LeBron James and 20-year-old Dallas phenom Luka Doncic — will be without their star sidekicks for the final regular-season meeting.

Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis has already been ruled out for the final two games of a six-game homestand because of a sore right knee. The 7-foot-3 is missing his sixth straight game and won’t play against Philadelphia on Saturday either.

Dallas coach Rick Carlisle has said Porzingis might return during a two-game trip to California next week.

