The Nuggets have gone 29-16 against Western Conference teams. Denver ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 49.8 points per game in the paint led by Jokic averaging 10.4.

The Lakers are 36-10 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is ninth in the league with 45.7 rebounds per game. Davis paces the Lakers with 9.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic leads the Nuggets with 7.0 assists, and scores 19.9 points per game. Jamal Murray is averaging 22.1 points and 5.8 assists over the last 10 games for Denver.

Davis leads the Lakers averaging 26.1 assists and grabbing 9.3 rebounds. LeBron James is averaging 27.4 points and 9.7 rebounds while shooting 57.6% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Nuggets: Averaging 107 points, 41.2 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points on 47.0% shooting.

Lakers: Averaging 114.3 points, 45.6 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points on 44.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Will Barton: out (knee).

Lakers: Dion Waiters: out (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.