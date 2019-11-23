Los Angeles went 37-45 overall and 15-26 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Lakers averaged 25.6 assists per game on 42.6 made field goals last season.

Memphis and Los Angeles play for the second time this season. The Lakers won the last meeting 120-91 on Oct. 29. Anthony Davis led Los Angeles to the win with 40 points, 20 rebounds and two blocks.

Grizzlies Injuries: Grayson Allen: day to day (left ankle).

Lakers Injuries: DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee), Avery Bradley: out (right leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

