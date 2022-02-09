Westbrook had 10 points on 3-of-11 shooting, 10 assists and four turnovers against the Bucks. He was taken out with 2:34 left in the third quarter and didn’t play in the fourth.
The former league MVP is averaging 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.6 assists in 55 games this season.
The Lakers went with a starting lineup of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Trevor Ariza, Malik Monk and Avery Bradley. It was the team’s 28th starting lineup this season.
