The surgery was performed at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City by Dr. Michelle Carlson.
The Hornets’ regular season concludes May 16.
Ball sustained the injury during Charlotte’s loss to the Clippers on March 20.
The No. 3 overall selection in the NBA draft, Ball was having a strong rookie season averaging 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.59 steals per game in 41 contests. Ball ranks first in assists and steals, second in scoring and is tied for second in rebounds among rookies.
Ball earned back-to-back Eastern Conference rookie of the month awards in January and February.
