In 1947, my dad thought because of his standing as a coach of the Knicks that the Rens would be admitted. But the Knicks founder and president, Ned Irish, came out and told my father and Bobby that the vote went against admitting the Rens. My dad told Bobby that he was considering resigning because he didn’t want to coach a team in the league that didn’t allow everyone to play. But the Rens owner admonished him, saying “you cannot resign because someday you may have the opportunity to bring about change.”