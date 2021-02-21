The Bulls are 7-7 in road games. Chicago is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 35.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Lauri Markkanen averaging 5.5.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Bulls won the last meeting 125-120 on Jan. 18. LaVine scored 33 points to help lead Chicago to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Wall is averaging 20.4 points and 6.3 assists for the Rockets. Eric Gordon is averaging 17.4 points and 2 rebounds while shooting 40.1% over the last 10 games for Houston.

LaVine is averaging 28.9 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Bulls. Patrick Williams is averaging 6.7 rebounds and 10.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 2-8, averaging 106.4 points, 42.5 rebounds, 23.2 assists, eight steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points on 46.8% shooting.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 112.8 points, 43.7 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points on 46.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Rockets: Dante Exum: out (calf), Victor Oladipo: day to day (foot), Christian Wood: out (ankle).

Bulls: Chandler Hutchison: out (personal), Lauri Markkanen: out (shoulder), Otto Porter Jr.: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.