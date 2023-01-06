LaVine hits 11 of 13 3s, scores 41 points in Bulls' victory

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PHILADELPHIA — Zach LaVine made 11 of 13 3-pointers and scored 41 points and the Chicago Bulls beat Philadelphia 126-112 on Friday night to end the 76ers’ home winning streak at 11. LaVine made three 3-pointers in less than a minute and a half of play to give Chicago an 88-74 lead with 3:33 left in the third quarter. He was two short of his career high for 3-pointers.

Nikola Vucevic had a triple-double for the Bulls with 19 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists. Chicago shot 57.1% from the field and was 20 of 34 from 3-point range.

Vucevic took advantage of Philadelphia’s undersized center tandem of PJ Tucker and Montrezl Harrell with Joel Embiid missing his second straight game because of soreness in his left foot.

Tyrese Maxey had 26 points and six assists for the 76ers, his best performance since returning to the lineup on Dec. 30. Maxey averaged 12.7 points and shot 37.5% from the field in his previous three games since returning from a fractured foot that sidelined him six weeks.

PACERS 108, TRAIL BLAZERS 99

INDIANAPOLIS — Bennedict Mathurin had 19 points, Tyrese Haliburton scored seven of his 15 points in the final six minutes in Indiana’s victory over Portland.

Haliburton also had 12 assists. Indiana has won five straight home games and seven of its last nine overall.

Anfernee Simons had 20 points for Portland. Damian Lillard had 19 points and eight assists.

